Man shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 6:05 p.m. on the 5200 block of St. Louis Avenue. A 36-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

His identity has not been released. Police did not give further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.