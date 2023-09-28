1 dead after Thursday morning shooting in north St. Louis County

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, located not far from Moline Elementary School.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Thursday morning after a shooting in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers arrived at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a ShotSpotter activation in the intersection of Winkler and Kappel drives. There, they found a gunshot victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Moline Elementary School, located near where it occurred, was informed about the shooting and went into shelter-in-place protocols, a school spokesman said. The school has since returned to normal class activities.

Police had not yet named the victim and no other information was available as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

