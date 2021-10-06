Illinois man accused of shaking daughter to death

The 6-month-old girl died at the hospital from injuries consistent with being shaken

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Edwardsville, Illinois, man was charged with murder Wednesday after the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Thomas Dellamano, 38, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder two days after his daughter died from her injuries. Those charges will be combined into one charge as the investigation progresses.

First responders were called to provide medical assistance for the girl on Sept. 28. The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which State's Attorney Thomas Haine said were consistent with being shaken. Six days later, she was pronounced dead.

Dellamano was taken into custody and is being held on a $1 million bond.