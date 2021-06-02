Mt. Vernon police shoot robbery suspect, Illinois State Police investigating

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the officer was uninjured

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Mt. Vernon police officer early Wednesday and resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for a robbery suspect.

Mt. Vernon Police responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1800 block of South 10th Street. Shortly before 3 a.m., an officer spotted an individual who matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.

As the officer approached, the suspect — 55-year-old Fredrick Goss, a Mt. Vernon resident — fled on foot. The MVPD officer chased Goss on foot, and gunfire was exchanged.

Goss suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The MVPD officer was uninjured. A firearm was recovered at the scene, along with evidence relating to the armed robbery.

The Jefferson County, Illinois, State's Attorney's Office charged Goss with armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Goss remains hospitalized under police guard.