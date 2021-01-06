Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis ends in violence

At least six people were shot and one person was killed in shootings across the city

ST. LOUIS — Investigators had their hands full Monday night into Tuesday morning with several crime scenes across the City of St. Louis.

At 10:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Romaine Place in the Hamilton Heights Neighborhood. Investigators said a 58-year-old was shot and killed.

At the same time police were at that scene, another shooting investigation was underway in the 8800 block of North Broadway. Police said four people were shot in the area. Three of the victims were found at the scene and the fourth victim arrived at Barnes Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said one of the victims transported from the shooting scene was barely conscious and breathing.

The shooting happened near a VP Racing Fuels gas station. 5 On Your Side’s overnight photographer saw at least 21 evidence markers being placed in the street and two cars in the gas station parking lot had bullet holes.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a two-car accident on Washington Avenue at 7th Street in downtown. A white sedan slammed into the entrance of the Center Cafe.

Members of SLMPD'S Crime Lab were on scene and marked two bullet holes located on the side of the vehicle that crashed into the building. A heavily damaged silver vehicle was also involved in the crash. Police said gunshots were reported in the area at the time of the crash. Police did not elaborate on injuries.

The Washington Avenue incident happened at the end of a holiday weekend where police were already beefing up its presence on that street due to unruly crowds.

The busy night wasn't over for police. Around 2 a.m., investigators were called to the ZX gas station in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police said a person was carjacked at gunpoint and then shot in the stomach. The victim's 2010 Buick Lacrosse was taken in the robbery. Police did not provide an update on the victim's condition.