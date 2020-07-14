18-year-old charged with stealing guns from pawn shop is still on the loose, Jefferson County sheriff says

The sheriff's department said deputies found fingerprints and fresh blood at the scene of the crime, which led them to the charges against Robinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man is facing six felonies after deputies said he broke into a Jefferson County pawn shop and stole five guns.

Carnell Robinson, an 18-year-old St. Louis County resident, was charged with five counts of stealing and one count of burglary in connection with a pawn shop burglary on July 12.

According to charging documents, Robinson and two others were seen on security video breaking a window of Mike's Pawn Shop on US 61 and climbing inside. Once they got into the pawn shop, police said they stole three Bushmaster AR-15 rifles, a Stevens .22-caliber rifle and a New England Firearms 20-gauge shotgun.

The sheriff's department said they found fingerprints and fresh blood at the scene of the crime, which led them to the charges against Robinson. Deputies did not say where the provided photo of Robinson was taken.

Deputies said Robinson and the two others involved in the crime are still on the run. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call their detective bureau at 636-797-5515.

All six counts against Robinson are class-D felonies. The other two suspects have not been identified.