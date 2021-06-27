Jefferson County Sheriff's officers subdue wanted murder suspect after a chase

Man from Cary, North Carolina, led a deputy on a chase through Barnhart. The pursuit ended peacefully.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a wanted murder suspect from North Carolina on Sunday, according to Sheriff Dave Marshak.

The chase took them around and through the town of Barnhart, population 6,000 or so.

At about 11 Sunday morning, deputies were informed that 45-year-old Bradley Hines of Cary, North Carolina, was at an address on Imperial Main Street in Imperial. A short time later, a responding deputy spotted Hines driving away in a silver Cadillac sedan.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop and began a pursuit when Hines didn’t pull over. The chase eventually ended in the 7900 block of Moss Hollow Road off of Highway M, on the outskirts of Barnhart. Hines drove through a resident’s yard, then ran away while holding a handgun.

Deputies ordered Hines to drop the gun and surrender. He complied and was taken into custody without further incident. Hines is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

There were no injuries to the officer or suspect.