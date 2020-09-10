Man dies after being found shot inside car in Jennings

The man had at least one gunshot wound and was found in the driver's seat

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man was found shot inside a car that had struck a parked car in Jennings Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. St. Louis County police from the Jennings precinct responded to a shooting call near the intersection Minnie Avenue and Wilborn Drive.

Officers found a man in the driver's seat. He had at least one gunshot wound and had struck a parked car. Police said he appeared to be about 30 years old.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after he arrived.

Police said the shooting may have happened a couple of blocks away near the intersection of Wilborn Drive and Emma Avenue. The man's vehicle had been driven northbound on Wilborn until it struck a parked vehicle.