Person killed in south St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are responding to the scene of a fatal crash in south St. Louis County.

The crash happened at around 8:22 a.m. in the area of Telegraph Road and Greymonte Estates Drive in Oakville.

Police said detectives from the bureau of crimes against persons, crime scene unit and accident reconstruction are on their way to investigate the crash.

No other information has been released.