3 arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Town and Country Schnucks

The victim said she was pushing her shopping cart in the parking lot when someone drove by and ripped her purse off her arm

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Town and Country Schnucks last month that injured a woman in the parking lot.

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Murrieta has been charged with robbery and stealing, Town and Country police announced Friday on social media. John Freeman, 18, has been charged with burglary, attempted stealing, tampering, property damage and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Reshon Cole, 20, faces charges of receiving stolen property.

On Sept. 13, Sandi McMillan said she was pushing her cart in the parking lot when someone drove by and ripped it off her arm. She was knocked to the ground.

“I was just pushing my grocery cart along, minding my own business,” McMillin said at the time. “It was very, very bold of them. It was broad daylight, lots of people around.”