ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after police found him shot inside a car on the parking lot of a Jennings, Missouri, strip mall.

Ben Granda with the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the parking lot on the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard for a shooting. When they got there, the officers found a man in his 30s sitting in a car with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A short time later and a few minutes away, an SUV hit a curb and flipped onto its side near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Larimore Road. Granda said two people jumped out of the car and ran off.

Granda said detectives believe the crash and the shooting are related in some way.

Police said the crash and the shooting both happened in populated areas, so they are hoping someone saw something. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

