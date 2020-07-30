Man shot in Jennings Wednesday night

The shooting happened a block away from where 17-year-old Torrion Waller was found shot to death on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Jennings.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 5600 block of Helen Avenue, near the county’s border with the city. Officers found the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Police gave no further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a block away from where 17-year-old Torrion Waller was found shot to death on Tuesday.

Police said Waller was shot after getting into a car in front of his home that morning. He was then pushed out of the car, which drove away.