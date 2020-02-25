ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after witnesses tell 5 On Your Side one person was shot in north St. Louis County.

A law enforcement source tells 5 On Your Side an officer from a municipal agency tried to stop a vehicle, which took off and a chase followed. The officer fired several times, hitting one person. 

Another suspect is in custody, according to the source. The officer was not injured.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of West Florissant and Acme in north St. Louis County.

There was currently a heavy police presence in the area, and an ambulance left the scene. 

5 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Large police presence north St. Louis County
