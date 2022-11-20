Man accused of domestic assault, shooting at police officers in Pevely

Phillips is being held without bail at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Jail. Neither he nor the police officers were injured in the incident.

PEVELY, Mo. — A man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he shot at police officers who were at his Pevely, Missouri home to investigate an alleged domestic assault Friday.

Jason Phillips, 44, was charged with second-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Friday incident.

Police said the incident started when Phillips got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend. Police said the two were still living together, but he got angry when she said he would have to move out of the house.

According to charging documents, she told police he punched and choked her before getting a shotgun and threatening to kill her. She left with her daughter and reported the incident to the Pevely Police Department.

When three Pevely police officers arrived at the home, they found Phillips armed with the shotgun on the stairs heading into the basement of the home. Officers told him to drop the gun, which he did.

Police said Phillips stopped listening to their commands, so one of the officers used pepper spray on Phillips. The officers said Phillips then turned and picked up the shotgun. Police said one officer shot at Phillips, and Phillips turned back toward the officers and fired at them.

The officers retreated from the home and called for assistance.

The Jefferson County SWAT team responded to the home and was able to arrest Phillips.

Neither Phillips nor the officers were injured in the incident.