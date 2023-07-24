Convicted felon indicted in April robbery of pizza delivery person in St. Louis

Shockley was indicted on charges of robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man with a criminal record was indicted Saturday for robbing a Domino's Pizza delivery person in April.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 25-year-old Antione Shockley was indicted on July 19 in United States District Court for an April 13 robbery in St. Louis. A motion requested to keep Shockley in jail until the beginning of the trial.

A Domino's driver was allegedly sent to a vacant home in the Central West End with a delivery order, the news release said. When he arrived, he was robbed at gunpoint of two pizzas, hot wings and the bag they were in.

Investigators reportedly traced the order to Shockley's email address and the phone used to place the order to Shockley and his girlfriend at the time.

Shockley was arrested by St. Louis police on June 24 after firing a handgun into the air in a school zone. When officers told Shockley to put his hands in the air, he gave the handgun he was holding to a woman, and pulled a stolen Ruger gun from the waistband of his pants before also pulling out a long gun from his pants, according to the release. He was taken into custody after he dropped both guns.

Shockley was indicted on charges of robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon for the April robbery.