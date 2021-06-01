Man charged for hit and run that killed 2-year-old, injured mother

Police said the mother and boy were thrown into the air and out of their shoes by the crash

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter and multiple other crimes in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old and left a mother seriously injured.

Raymond Bryant Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of armed criminal action.

The crash happened on the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road Saturday night at around 10 p.m.

Police said the woman and child were walking westbound across the street. As they were between the double yellow traffic lines, they were struck by a vehicle traveling south on Jennings Station. The vehicle was speeding around the traffic backed up at the light at the intersection of Emma Avenue, nearly driving in oncoming lanes, according to police.

Police said the mother and boy were thrown into the air and out of their shoes by the crash.

After hitting the boy and the mother, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and headed eastbound in the 6900 block of Emma.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified him as 2-year-old Xayvionis Hawkins Tuesday. Police said his mother suffered a broken leg and a head injury. She is expected to survive.

Police identified the vehicle as a red Pontiac G8 that was registered to Bryant. Social media photos on Bryant's page showed him with the car.