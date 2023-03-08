Man charged with murder in connection with East St. Louis man's death

Dontez McCray, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in East St. Louis.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said a man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said he was involved in the death of a man earlier in the day.

According to a press release from the ISP, a trooper was patrolling near the 1200 block of North 9th St. in East St. Louis at about 9:20 a.m. when the trooper found a man dead in the street in front of a home.

The trooper said he saw a man running into a nearby home as he approached the area.

The press release said the ISP SWAT team and East St. Louis Police Department responded to the area to "secure the perimeter to ensure public safety." Police said the man who ran into the house was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m.

McCray is being held on $1 million bond at the East St. Louis Police Department jail.

McCray was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an incident in Washington Park in 2016. In 2020, he was charged with the same offense in East St. Louis, according to online court records.

The press release did not identify the victim.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.