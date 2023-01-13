Man convicted in fatal 2020 shooting of man in downtown Alton

Charlton K. Merchant was found guilty of fatally shooting 34-year-old Terence Hicks during a dispute in Alton on Oct. 11, 2020.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Alton in 2020.

After a bench trial, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Merchant fatally shot 34-year-old Terence Hicks during a dispute in Alton on Oct. 11, 2020, according to the office of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. Officers patrolling the downtown area when they heard gunshots and responded almost immediately to the 300 block of State Street, where they found Hicks with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

“This was a senseless crime that took an innocent life and terrified the community,” Haine said in a Friday release announcing the charges. “At least with this conviction another violent criminal is taken off the streets so he can’t harm others. We also hope it gives some closure to the family of T.J. Hicks, who have faced such loss. They were present in the courtroom throughout the trial, and we continue to pray for their healing.”

Merchant claimed that he fired at Hicks in self-defense.

“Stellar work by the Alton Police Department allowed our prosecutors to cut through the lies and reveal the truth: the defendant had absolutely no reason to shoot T.J. Hicks, and refused to take any responsibility to the very end,” Haine said.