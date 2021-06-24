Man dies from gunshot wound, suspect in custody

St. Louis Metro Police said the shooting near Olive and Vandeventer stemmed from a domestic incident

ST. LOUIS — A man found by police with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday afternoon near Olive Street and Vandeventer Avenue was pronounced dead hours later, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department called it a domestic incident, and the suspect is in custody. The department's homicide unit is investigating.

At 4:40 p.m. Thursday, officers received a third-party call about a shooting in the 3900 block of Olive. They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was conscious and breathing, police said.

Officers had no further information and said the victim was uncooperative.

SLMPD said a full incident summary should be available Friday.