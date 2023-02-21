Man fleeing police in St. Louis County arrested after shooting at detectives

St. Louis County police said the man shot at detectives after crashing his car. No detectives were injured, and the man was arrested.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — No detectives were injured and a man was taken into custody after police said the man shot at detectives while fleeing in St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, detectives saw a car commit a traffic violation at the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard in Jennings. When detectives tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away and crashed into a light pole a short distance away.

Police said the man then ran from the car and fired shots at the detectives. No detectives were struck, and the man was taken into custody. Detectives did not return fire, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the man was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.