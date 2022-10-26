Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street

Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said.

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood.

Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

