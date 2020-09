The victim was found inside a home on Parker Avenue early Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the head in a south St. Louis home early morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 5:35 a.m. to the 5200 block of Parker Avenue in the North Hampton neighborhood.

The victim was found inside a home near Sublette Avenue.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting have been released.