Man shot and killed in St. Louis Sunday evening

The 47-year-old was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead

ST. LOUIS — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened near Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court in the Wells-Goodfellow Boulevard. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:29 p.m. and found the man unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.

A homicide investigation is underway.