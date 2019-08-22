CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Major Case Squad has been activated for a man who was found dead inside a car in Cahokia early Thursday morning.

The Cahokia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue around 3:30 a.m. where they found a 35-year-old man dead. Police said it appears he died from a gunshot wound.

He has not been identified.

Police said no other information will be released to protect their investigation. They’re looking for witnesses who may have seen or heard something.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cahokia Police Department or the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.

