BALLWIN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and his car was stolen in Ballwin early Saturday morning.
At around 2:20 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Londondary Drive for a shooting and vehicle theft.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man outside of a home with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim told police he first spoke with the suspects in the area of Highway 40 and Hampton in St. Louis city. When he arrived at a home on Londondary, he was approached by the suspects.
During that interaction, the victim was shot and his car, a blue Toyota Corolla, was stolen.
No other information about this incident has been released.
