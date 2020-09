The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of North Florissant and Sullivan avenues at around 9:10. When they arrived, they found a man struck by a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The driver of the car fled the scene.