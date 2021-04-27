Man killed in shooting near Clinton Peabody apartments Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed near the Clinton Peabody apartments in downtown St. Louis Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street at around 9:45 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead a short time later. Police identified him as 28-year-old Eric Rogers of St. Louis.
Police closed Chouteau from 14th Street to 18th Street to investigate. Photos from the scene showed evidence markers on the street around the barrier blocking vision to the victim's body.
No other information was provided.
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.