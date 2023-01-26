St. Louis County man receives 16 life sentences for raping girls he met on Snapchat

One of the man's victims testified in court, saying she has suffered in the five years since Yocco "took advantage of me at the most vulnerable time of my life."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man convicted of raping multiple girls he met on Snapchat was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Dominic Yocco, 23, was sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences, with eligibility for parole after 83 years, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

A St. Louis County jury convicted Yocco in September of 16 counts of felony sex crimes committed between 2016 and 2018, including first- and second-degree rape, sodomy and second-degree attempted sodomy.

Yocco was facing as many as 28 charges after being indicted in 2021. According to charging documents, several of the girls said Yucco had sex with them without their consent and three others said they were unconscious. Two of the victims were under the age of 14 when the incidents occurred.

During the trial, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office called nine victims to the stand and several other witnesses, including the St. Louis County police detective who led the investigation and a forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center.

One of Yokko's victims gave an impact statement Thursday, saying that she has suffered for five years since Yocco "took advantage of me at the most vulnerable time of my life" and has night terrors and panic attacks, prosecutors said.

The mother of a victim also spoke. She said her daughter was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety after the rape, ultimately taking her own life. Since the victim died before the case went to trial, Yocco was not tried or convicted for raping her, prosecutors said.