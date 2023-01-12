St. Louis man sentenced for rape of 13-year-old girl at Compton Hill Reservoir Park

Police said in court documents that Clarence Battle, 58, approached the girl and threatened to shoot her if she refused sex with him.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl at a St. Louis park in 2021.

Jurors found Clarence E. Battle, 58, of St. Louis, guilty of statutory rape and statutory sodomy in November. Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer sentenced him Thursday to 25 years each for both counts, which must run consecutively by law.

Prosecutors said Battle raped the girl on March 10, 2021, at the Compton Hill Reservoir Park, which is on South Grand Boulevard near Interstate 44.

Police said in court documents that the girl sneaked out of her home at about 2 a.m. to meet a friend in the park. Battle, a stranger to the girl, approached her and threatened to shoot her if she refused sex with him, according to charging documents. Battle then took off her clothes and raped her.

After Battle left, the girl's friend found her upset and crying at the park, according to charging documents. They called the police and went to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Evidence at the trial included Battle's DNA from the victim and surveillance video showing Battle at the park that morning, according to court documents.