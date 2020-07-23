x
Man shot in neck in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

The shooting happened along the edge of the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood around 3:20 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot along the edge of St. Louis’ Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Academy Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

A man was shot with a gunshot wound to his neck. Police said its homicide unit was requested to the scene.

The man’s condition has not been made available.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

