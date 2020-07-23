Man shot in neck in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

The shooting happened along the edge of the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood around 3:20 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot along the edge of St. Louis’ Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Academy Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

A man was shot with a gunshot wound to his neck. Police said its homicide unit was requested to the scene.

The man’s condition has not been made available.

