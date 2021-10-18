Man shot, injured near Fairground Park Monday night

The department's homicide detectives are handling the investigation

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting near Fairground Park left a man critically injured Monday night.

Police said they responded to the 4100 block of Clay Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 9:25. They said they found a male shooting victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was unconscious and not breathing when the officers arrived. The department's homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Another shooting in St. Louis left four victims injured, including two who were unconscious and not breathing just minutes later. At 9:30, police responded to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Union Boulevard, where they found the victims.

Police are still investigating both shootings and have not said if they are related.