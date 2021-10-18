Woman shot, killed in St. Charles County

The 20-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she died, the O'Fallon police department confirmed. Her name has not been released at this time

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of North Main Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her torso.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she died, the O'Fallon police department confirmed. Her name has not been released at this time.

A handgun was recovered at the shooting scene, police said, adding in a public message "at no time was there a threat to the general public."

Police told 5 On Your Side a person of interest is being interviewed.

This story will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html