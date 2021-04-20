Man shot and killed in Central West End Tuesday morning

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground next to a crashed car

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the Central West End Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3900 block of Westminster Place for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a light pole in an alley. Next to the car, police said they found 29-year-old Robert Frenchie on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene after EMS arrived.

Police did not provide any other information about the incident.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.