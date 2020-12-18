Man in his 20s shot and killed in St. Louis

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis late Thursday night.

At around 11:08 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3800 block of Lee Avenue for shots being fired. This is near Fairground Park in north St. Louis.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and no other details about the shooting have been released.