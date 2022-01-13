Man shot, killed in St. Louis Wednesday morning

He was found in the basement of an apartment building near the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

DALTON, Mo. — A man was fatally shot in St. Louis on Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 5:30 a.m. Officers received a "shots fired” call in the 2700 block of Dalton, near the Clifton Heights neighborhood and south of The Hill.

Police found the victim, an unknown male, in the basement of an apartment building with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is investigating. The suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

