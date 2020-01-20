OLD JAMESTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in north St. Louis County Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 16200 block of Rose Wreath Lane, which is in Old Jamestown, around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Two people were taken into custody several hours later, St. Louis County police said.

No other details have been made available.

