ST. LOUIS — The new year started 15 days ago and so far, there have been 8 children shot in the St. Louis area.

On New Year’s Day, a 16-year-old boy was shot in St. Louis’ Kingsway East neighborhood. He was sitting on the front steps o a home when an unknown person shot him.

On Jan. 5, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. He was just walking in the area when he was shot.

The next day, another 17-year-old boy was shot in St. Louis. Police have not said where the shooting exactly happened, but believe it was in the downtown area. Police said the boy refused to provide more information.

On Jan. 10, in the Downtown West neighborhood, a 4-year-old girl suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to her leg. Police have not provided any other details.

The next day, in St. Louis County, a 17-year-old was hit by gunfire after an altercation. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Trampe Avenue.

One Jan. 13, a 1-year-old boy was in his bedroom when bullets flew through the house. He was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment. Police said he is expected to be OK. His grandfather spoke with 5 On Your Side and said he’s recovering in the hospital.

On Jan. 14, a 13-year-old boy was shot just south of downtown St. Louis in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. He told police he was walking with friends when he was approached by the suspects and an altercation started. The boy told police one of the suspects then shot him.

Later that night, a 4-year-old girl was shot while she was in a car with several other people in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Thankfully, the children in these incidents are expected to survive their physical injuries, according to police.

In 2019, 5 On Your Side launched the ‘Cut Short’ initiative after thirteen children were shot and killed in the City of St. Louis.

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

RELATED: 13 cases remain unsolved

RELATED: 13 children were killed in St. Louis this summer and only one case has been closed

RELATED: Nyla Banks, 10

RELATED: Jurnee Thompson, 8

RELATED: Jason Eberhardt, 16

RELATED: Xavier Usanga, 7

RELATED: Eddie Hill IV, 10

RELATED: Davaun Winters, 17

RELATED: Derrel Williams, 15

RELATED: Myiesha Cannon, 16

RELATED: Charnija Keys, 11

RELATED: Kennedi Powell, 3

RELATED: Jashon Johnson, 16

RELATED: Kayden Johnson, 2

RELATED: Kristina Curry, 16