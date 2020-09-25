Man drives himself to Galleria after being shot in Richmond Heights

The man told police he picked up someone from a local pharmacy and drove to the parking lot after the shooting. Police did not say why

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police said a man drove himself to the Saint Louis Galleria mall Thursday night after being shot less than a mile away.

A spokesperson with the Richmond Heights Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of East Linden Avenue and Terrace Drive, just east of the Interbelt Expressway, for a report of shots fired at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they were directed to go to the Galleria parking lot, where they found the shooting victim.

The man told police he picked up someone from a local pharmacy and drove to the parking lot after the shooting. Police did not say why.

The man had a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital. Police said the injury was not expected to be life-threatening.

Police have not taken anyone into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.