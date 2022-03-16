Suspect arrested in 2 homicides that happened on the same day in February

St. Louis police said their investigation tied the man to two homicides that happened within a block of each other over an 11-hour span.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested in two homicides that happened on the same day in the same neighborhood last month in St. Louis.

City police announced the arrest Wednesday morning, saying they are seeking two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Since the charges are pending, 5 On Your Side is not naming the man at this time.

St. Louis police said their investigation tied the man to two homicides on Feb. 28.

At 9:30 that morning, officers responded to a call for help after a man was found dead on the Interstate 70 exit ramp at Goodfellow Boulevard. The victim was later identified as Tyler Vaughn, a 32-year-old man from south city.

About 11 hours later at 8:05 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of Norwich Place, which is about a block away from where Vaughn’s body was found. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in the head. He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries. The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Thomas Anderson III.

Police did not release details about a possible motive for the crimes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).