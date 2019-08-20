ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed at the MetroLink Transit Center Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the MetroLink Transit Center at 401 S. 14th around 3:20 p.m. where a 51-year-old man said he was inside of the restroom when a man approach him with a box cutter. He took money from the man’s pocket.

With the assistance of MetroLink security, the man was taken into custody.

The victim was not injured.

