4 men accused of operating car theft crime ring in St. Louis County

Police said the men are responsible for stealing cars and other thefts in west county

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Four young men are accused of operating a car theft ring in St. Louis County and may be responsible for crimes dating back to May.

Carlos Murrietta, 18, faces three counts of receiving stolen property in Manchester and 19 charges in other jurisdictions, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department.

Murrietta was also among three suspects who were arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that injured a woman in the parking lot of a Town and Country Schnucks in September.

Jae'von Renfroe, 18, has been charged with tampering and receiving stolen property.

Norberto Perez, 18, is charged with tampering.

Nineteen-year-old Lorenzo Murphy has been charged with burglary, auto theft stealing and fraud. Of the suspects, he is the only one who has been released on bond. The other men are in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.