Woman killed, 2 others injured in triple shooting in St. Louis

The St. Louis police department’s homicide unit responded and is handling the ongoing investigation

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

Police responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 5800 block of Minerva, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in north city.

According to a preliminary police report, officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other victims were wounded. Police have not released an update on their conditions.

The St. Louis police department’s homicide unit responded and is handling the ongoing investigation.

Video taken at the scene by a 5 On Your Side photojournalist showed at least 30 evidence markers scattered on the street. Police taped off a section of the road to investigate.