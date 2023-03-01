Mom of former Sweetie Pie's star asks judge for mercy before his murder-for-hire sentencing

Back in September, a jury found Tim Norman guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud.

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday morning, former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman will find out if he will serve a life sentence.

Back in September, a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud.

Norman was convicted of masterminding the death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Court documents show Norman took out a life insurance policy on Montgomery for $450,000 in 2014.

Norman and his family became popular for the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, which ran for several seasons.

It focused on the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain operated by the family and owner Robbie Montgomery, who is Norman's mother and Montgomery's grandmother.

Three others have already pleaded guilty to the crime.

31-year-old Travell Anthony Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his involvement as the shooter.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

39-year-old Terica Ellis was sentenced three years in prison after her plea deal.

Norman will be sentenced Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and in the last week, his attorneys have been trying to avoid a life sentence.

Last week, Norman took to social media and wrote this, claiming his innocence with a caption saying #innocent.

Avoiding a life sentence

Norman's attorneys pointed out several reasons why years should be reduced when it comes to serving time.

Court documents discussed Norman's history and characteristics.

It said 'he has been touched by violence and tragedy' and he was raised in a single-parent household by his mother.

Norman’s father was murdered on Natural Bridge Road in S. Louis and his brother was murdered in Los Angeles when he was 15.

The documents said that Norman experienced homelessness and was susceptible to the strong influences from local gangs and drug dealers.

It also focused on Norman's influence.

"Mr. Norman found his calling while incarcerated. He discovered that he had talents in the arts, specifically, performing and creative arts. Mr. Norman took acting and writing classes that were offered while he was in State prison while serving his sentences from his juvenile convictions. He excelled in those courses and eventually wrote a screenplay and pilot for a television show centered on his mother’s soul-food restaurant, “Sweetie Pie’s," it said.

It further described him as a role model, helper and leader in the community.

"In sum, the “history and characteristics” of Mr. Norman strongly favor a sentence that is no more than 20 years," the paperwork said.

Another argument said that Norman was less culpable than the shooter and because of that he should be given a sentence that is equal or less to his co-defendant, Travell Hill.

Hill was sentenced to 32 years.

The court documents also talked about the disparities among the co-defendants.

It said, "In sum, a life sentence for Mr. Norman will clearly result in obvious disparities in sentences between Mr. Norman and each of his co-defendants, particularly Hill and Ellis."

We've learned that Norman has already been detained for 30 months and he's currently under the care of a physician for arthritis in his back, knees, and feet, and is prescribed medication for the condition.

The documentation stated, "This is particularly true here, where in light of Mr. Norman’s age, medical issues, and the likely expected conditions of his confinement within the Bureau Of Prisons, could mean that even a 20-year sentence could effectively be a life-sentence."

Support letters

Several letters of support were sent to the judge assigned to this case.

An executive producer for Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company, sent one saying they had worked with Norman for more than 10 years and produced more than 100 episodes of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's".

It said, "His soul purpose in life was to support his family and especially his mother, Miss Robbie. During this time I have personally witnessed him to be a peaceful, loving son, father, nephew and uncle."

Another letter came from his cousin who called him an asset to the community.

His aunt also penned the judge and said, "I understand that James must be held accountable for his actions, but I implore you to consider the possibility of a more lenient sentence, such as having the possibility of getting out of prison one day and to spend time in the free world with his children and possible grandchildren. I am confident that with your guidance and support, James will emerge from this experience as a better person."

Even the former mayor of East. St. Louis typed up a letter.

She said she's known Norman for 12 years.

Debra Powell said, "I do have confidence in Tim’s character."

And the last letter comes from his mother, Robbie Montgomery.

She asked the judge for mercy.

She writes, "As a mother I am devastated that my son has been accused and convicted of the crimes. But I am pleading to God through you for mercy. Tim is my only living son. I lost my other son to violence in the streets of Los Angeles when Tim was only 15 years old."

Montgomery furthers her explanation by saying she doesn't know whether Norman did what he was accused and convicted of but she still loved her child.

She also talked about all the good she's seen her son do.