Woman sentenced for role in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire plot

Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement in the death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in 2016.

ST. LOUIS — A woman has been sentenced for her role in a murder-for-hire plot involving a star of the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's."

U.S. District Judge John Ross on Tuesday sentenced Terica Ellis, 39, to three years in prison for her involvement in the death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in 2016. She pleaded guilty in July to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

Ellis was a key witness in the trial of Tim Norman, which ended with a jury convicting Norman of masterminding the plot to kill Montgomery, his nephew, for a life insurance payout.

Ellis said in her testimony that Norman paid her $10,000 to help him find Montgomery. Norman then passed his nephew’s location to another man, who fatally shot Montgomery in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Ellis had been facing a maximum 20-year sentence. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Judge Ross said there were several factors in Ellis receiving a three-year sentence, including the fact that she had been forced into prostitution at a young age. Ross also acknowledged Ellis’ testimony against Norman and said Norman would likely have succeeded in the scheme whether Ellis helped or not.

Four family members of Montgomery spoke at Tuesday's sentencing, including his mother and brother. Ellis apologized and swore she didn’t know Montgomery was going to be killed.

Ellis is the third person to be sentenced in the plot. Norman's former insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam was sentenced to three years in prison in November after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the scheme. The shooter, Travell Anthony Hill, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison.