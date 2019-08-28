CENTREVILLE, Ill. — The mother of a girl found dead in a detached garage of a vacant home in Centreville in 2017 will serve more than two years in prison for concealing the girl's body.

Elizabeth Odell-Quate, 37, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for concealing the homicidal death of her daughter, Alysha Quate. Odell-Quate was found guilty in March.

Alysha Quate's body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in June of 2017.

Odell-Quate's husband Jason Quate admitted to killing and hiding the girl's body after he was arrested in Las Vegas. He was arrested after Odell-Quate left their home and fled to a women's shelter.

She told police he was sex trafficking her for the last two years and, while living in Illinois, had killed one of their children.

She told police they had lived in Centreville with their three children, whom Quate had abused. She said Quate killed one of their children and left the body in a container in the garage of a Centreville home.

The Las Vegas Police Department contacted St. Clair County authorities, who responded to the 7200 block of Russell where they found the child’s body.

Jason Quate was charged with more than 30 crimes, including child sexual assault, abuse, lewdness and pornography in 2017. In 2018, he was charged with the murder of his daughter.

