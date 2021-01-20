Man charged after 2 people robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy shoes

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man pretending to sell Nike shoes has been charged with robbing two people in St. Louis County earlier this month.

The entire incident, which happened on January 11, was caught on surveillance video.

Police said the two victims drove to an Overland Burger King to meet the suspect, Aaron Mosley, to buy Nike shoes.

However, after arriving at the fast food chain, Mosley entered the backseat of their vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded property from both victims.

As one of the victims attempted to get out of the car, she was assaulted by another man that had been sitting in Mosley’s vehicle.

Mosley managed to take a bag from the victims that contained cash, cards and car keys.