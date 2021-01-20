Video: Surveillance footage released of suspect in Belleville gas station murder

Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-355-9793

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis released surveillance video that's connected to a homicide that happened at a Metro East gas station over the weekend.

On Jan. 16, 51-year-old Douglas W. Cimperman was working at the ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the suspect run up on Cimperman with a gun and then shows the suspect run into the store and go behind the counter where the cash register is.

The suspect ran away from the gas station after shooting Cimperman, investigators said. The suspect is still wanted by police.

Detectives are encouraging residents in the area to check home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 16.

Please take time to review this video pertaining to our current activation in Belleville, IL. Anyone with information pertaining to this horrendous crime, please reach out to the Major Case Squad. pic.twitter.com/uKkSr53md7 — MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) January 19, 2021

Gas station management posted a sign on the front door announcing a new closing time of 8 p.m. A staff member told 5 On Your Side the sign was put up "a day or two ago," but she only said "no comment" when asked if it was in response to the incident on Saturday night.

5 On Your Side also reached out the company the owns the gas station, Midwest Petroleum, and was told that the corporation has no comment on the incident.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis believes this was a random attack on Cimperman.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-355-9793.