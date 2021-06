This is the 93rd homicide in St. Louis in 2021

ST. LOUIS — A man died after a shooting Monday night in north St. Louis.

Police said they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times on the 3300 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The death was later reported as a homicide.

This is the 93rd homicide in St. Louis in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.