Northwoods officer arrested in North Carolina, charged in connection with police brutality investigation

NORTHWOODS, Mo. — A Northwoods police officer was arrested in North Carolina and charged with kidnapping in connection with police brutality allegations from earlier this month.

Samuel Davis, a 26-year-old officer with the Northwoods Police Department, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action in connection with the July 4 incident.

It all started the night of Fourth of July, when a witness posted a photo of the victim on Facebook along with a description of what she saw. The photo shows a young man lying on the ground with a bloodied face.

The witness wrote that she saw an officer standing over the man in the picture. She said that she walked up to the victim and he told her the police beat him in the head.

According to the probable cause statement, Davis took a man into custody at a Walgreens in Northwoods on July 4. After Davis handcuffed the man and put him in the back of the squad car, Davis turned off his bodycam. The probable cause statement said Davis then drove to a remote area of Kinloch without telling dispatchers.

When they arrived in Kinloch, Davis pepper-sprayed the man, repeatedly struck him with a batton and told him to never come back to Northwoods, charging documents said.

The witness found the victim and called 911. The person also provided some eyewitness testimony that lined up with what the victim told police and took the photo that was posted online.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken jaw.

The probable cause statement said Davis did not write a police report for the incident at Walgreens that led to the arrest or the incident in Kinloch.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell released the following statement:

"What is alleged in this incident will not be tolerated under my watch. These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few. We intend to hold anyone who engages in such terrible and reckless behavior accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or title."