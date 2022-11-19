Police: Armed suspect fatally shot by officers in O'Fallon, Missouri

Police said a barricaded subject left the house and approached officers with a weapon.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Police fatally shot a barricaded subject after a standoff in O'Fallon, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Brian Harr with the O'Fallon Police Department, police responded to an assault call at 2:35 p.m. on the 700 block of Longfellow Circle. Police arrived to find an armed subject barricaded inside a home. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.

During negotiations, the person exited the home with a weapon and approached the officers, who then shot the person. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their age or gender.

Police staged at St. Dominic High School for the incident, but the high school was not involved.

There was no active threat to the public, Harr said.

The St. Charles Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.